David Clemons | The Tribune
Cotton Cafe Sign
A sign on the door of The Cotton Cafe says the downtown Monroe, Ga., restaurant is closed on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2020. The sign said the 5-year-old restaurant is closed, although an employee said she and her co-workers were given their final pay and told to find other work.
Posted: Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:33 pm
|
Updated: 2:45 pm, Sat Feb 15, 2020.
Owner says Cotton Cafe will reopen
David Clemons | The Tribune
The Walton Tribune
|
MONROE, Ga. — A popular downtown restaurant will reopen next week, its owner said in a Facebook post Saturday.
Guests were surprised to find The Cotton Cafe closed Thursday with a sign saying it was “closed for maintenance.” But after a story appeared on WaltonTribune.com, owner Deb Goins said the closure actually was due to a family health issue.
The Facebook post said the restaurant at 136 N. Broad St. will open for business at 7 a.m. Monday.
Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com
Posted
on
Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:33 pm.
Updated: 2:45 pm.
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up