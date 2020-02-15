WaltonTribune.com

Monroe Owner says Cotton Cafe will reopen

Owner says restaurant closed due to family health issue

Posted: Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:33 pm | Updated: 2:45 pm, Sat Feb 15, 2020.

MONROE, Ga. — A popular downtown restaurant will reopen next week, its owner said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Guests were surprised to find The Cotton Cafe closed Thursday with a sign saying it was “closed for maintenance.” But after a story appeared on WaltonTribune.com, owner Deb Goins said the closure actually was due to a family health issue.

The Facebook post said the restaurant at 136 N. Broad St. will open for business at 7 a.m. Monday.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

