LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A woman died after being hit by a car Friday night.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Delta Dawn Wilbanks of Loganville. She was struck while crossing Atlanta Highway outside the Loganville Crossing shopping center.

City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the case remains under investigation by the Loganville Police Department Accident Investigation Unit, Wilbanks appeared to be outside the crosswalk.

As a result, Schwartz said no charges were expected against the driver.

A 35-year-old Loganville man was injured seriously after being hit at the same intersection on Sept. 6.