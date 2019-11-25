WaltonTribune.com

Estes steps down at Social Circle

Redskins head man steps down after six seasons

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 10:26 am | Updated: 4:15 pm, Mon Nov 25, 2019.

Estes steps down at Social Circle Brett Fowler | The Tribune

After six seasons at the helm, Chad Estes is stepping down as the head football coach at Social Circle High School.

As first reported by Todd Holcomb’s Georgia High School Football Daily, Estes was 16-44 in six seasons at the Class AA school.

“I’ll be moving on and coaching again, but I really enjoyed my time here,” Estes said. “The program is a lot better off than when I got here.”

Social Circle had lost 26 consecutive games when Estes got the job in 2014 and suffered through a third consecutive winless season in Estes first year. However, the Redskins dramatically improved the following season finishing with a 4-6 record. Social Circle nearly made the state playoffs in 2017 after finishing the regular season with a three-way tie, but the Redskins missed out on the No. 4 seed after falling to Monticello in the Region 8-AA mini-game tie-breaker.

Estes was previously the head coach at Salem and Mundy's Mill and has a 51-69-1 career record. He also spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Monroe Area under Matt Fligg before taking the job at Social Circle.

Athletic Director Craig Hargrove will now begin the search for Estes’ replacement.

“Coach Estes has served the community well during his time here,” Hargrove said. “We appreciated the six year he spent here leading our football program.”

Social Circle currently has two former head coaches on staff in Fligg and former Walnut Grove head coach Ben Reaves. However, Fligg has already said he’s hanging up his whistle after this season. Reaves previously served as the head coach at Social Circle from 1993-1997.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

College Football

