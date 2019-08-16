State to test air near plant

The state will test the air near a plant believed to be causing elevated cancer risks in Covington.

The Becton Dickinson medical equipment sterilizing plant was one of two metro Atlanta facilities identified in a report to be producing elevated levels of ethylene oxide.

State regulators said Friday they plan to implement an air quality monitoring plan to measure the EtO around the BD plant, and Sterigenics in Smyrna. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will take air samples at each site every six days over the next several months.

The EPD will establish four monitoring locations around each community, ranging in distance from a quarter-mile to a mile from the company property, both upwind and downwind.

Equipment will be set up within a few weeks and a commercial laboratory will conduct the testing and provide results in early November.

Some Walton County residents have attended previous meetings to ask for air testing in their communities.

A community meeting featuring representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Georgia EPD and local health officials is set for Tuesday at the Newton County Historic Courthouse at 1124 Clark St. SW in downtown Covington.

An open house, giving citizens a chance to talk with officials one-on-one, will be from 5 until 6:45. A community forum is scheduled from 7-9 p.m.