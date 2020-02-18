WaltonTribune.com

Obituary Sheila Jean Segars

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:11 pm | Updated: 6:15 pm, Tue Feb 18, 2020.

Sheila Jean Segars

Sheila Jean Segars, ­70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Sheila was, first and foremost, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her role as Gram and doted on each member of her family endlessly. Her kind and compassionate spirit were bestowed upon everyone she met and a hug from her warmed your soul. Sheila was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed painting, especially her favorite animal, rabbits. Her happiest times were with her family and at the beach.

Sheila lived her life by her favorite Bible verses, Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Horace; four children, Sherry (Gary), Deborah (Jody), Jennifer (Ross) and Douglas (Amber); and 16 grandchildren.

Sheila is preceded in death by her sister and survived by her mother, Gladys Smith, and three brothers. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

The family received visitors from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Meadows Funeral Home, 760 Highway 11 SW, Monroe, GA 30655.

The service to honor her life will be in the chapel at Meadows Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Interment is for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

The Walton Tribune | Wednesday, February 19, 2020

