School supplies available at Felker Park

MONROE, Ga. — Walton EMC and Barrelle Roofing are teaming up later this month to help local children get school supplies.

They’ll be giving away more than 2,000 bookbags filled with school supplies during an event from 4-6 p.m. July 19 in the parking lot of the gym at Felker Park, 725 S. Madison Ave., Monroe.

The child must be present to receive the bookbags and supplies; no exceptions will be made.

Volunteers from Barrelle Roofing and Walton EMC Employee Charities also will be serving hot dogs, chips and Coca-Cola products while they last.