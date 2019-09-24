WaltonTribune.com

Georgia Department of Public Safety State trooper fired after arrest

2-year veteran of DPS charged with sex crimes against minor

Brian Sanchez was hired as a Georgia state trooper in 2017. He was fired after his arrest Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Forsyth County, where he was stationed.

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 5:40 pm | Updated: 5:49 pm, Tue Sep 24, 2019.

A state trooper has been fired after his arrest on charges of sex crimes against a child.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 24-year-old Brian Sanchez on Monday. He’s charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery.

The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office requested on Sept. 4 that the GBI investigate an incident that occurred in Cumming.

GBI officials said Sanchez surrendered to the Forsyth County Jail without incident.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said late Tuesday afternoon it was aware of the charges against Sanchez and fired him immediately.

He is originally from Gwinnett County and was hired Nov. 1, 2017. He was a graduate of the 103rd Trooper School on Sept. 21, 2018, and assigned to Post 37 in Cumming.

A DPS statement said Sanchez violated the employee Code of Conduct by engaging in “behavior which results in incarceration or probation.”

Sanchez remained in the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday afternoon without bond.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

