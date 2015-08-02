Loganville

Two hot-button issues are on the agenda for the May agenda of the Board of Commissioners.
A fire truck on its way to a call ran through a red light, striking a pickup truck on the Fourth of July.
Tim Tebow sunk his gator claws into Dawg territory this past weekend while facing off with the Gwinnett Stripers in minor league baseball. Comments (0)
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has selected local students recognized by their schools for achievements, character, leadership and/or community involvement. Comments (0)
Are you registered to be an organ donor?
Signing up to be an organ donor is easy, but many people don't do it. Have you?
Total Votes: 24