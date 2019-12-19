Loganville

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Breaking News

Loganville Man arrested after child shot

Man retrieved gun from Police Department earlier in the morning

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Andrew John Warwick, 29, of Loganville, Ga., was arrested Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, and charged with reckless conduct, cruelty to children and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 9:57 pm | Updated: 11:09 pm, Fri Dec 20, 2019.

Man arrested after child shot David Clemons | The Tribune WaltonTribune.com | 0 comments

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A child was taken to an Atlanta hospital Thursday after shooting itself.

Andrew John Warwick, 29, was arrested and charged with one count each of reckless conduct, second-degree cruelty to children and possession of marijuana (less than an ounce).

Loganville police and fire and Walton EMS responded to a home in the 4500 block of Lawrenceville Road shortly before noon Thursday. The child was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

The Loganville Police Department took possession of Warwick’s gun after he was taken by ambulance to a hospital after a traffic crash on Dec. 1.

After his release, he made an appointment to come by the Police Department to pick up his weapon.

He provided identification Thursday morning to retrieve the gun, at which time police employees ran a criminal history that found no felony conviction to prevent him from reclaiming the weapon.

“Based on statements, Mr. Warwick returned home with the weapon, loaded it as it was returned to him unloaded, and left it in a place and condition which allowed a child to access and discharge it,” Assistant Chief Dick Lowry said in a statement. “He was criminally charged for those actions.”

A city spokesman told The Tribune that Warwick and the child are not biologically related.

Police notified the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services as required by law.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted in , , on Thursday, December 19, 2019 9:57 pm. Updated: 11:09 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
  • 2 Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness acounts, the history behind an article.
  • 7 No Outside Web Links.Comments that include links outside that of The Tribune site will be removed.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Stocks