Sen. Johnny Isakson of Marietta addresses the crowd at the annual Walton County Republican Party barbecue on May 26, 2015, as local party Chairman Roy Roberts Sr. looks on at left. ‘You want to know why America is such a great country? Because of events just like this,’ Isakson said. ‘We can assemble freely, we can bicker with each other, we can argue with each other. There is no better grassroots event, there is no better grassroots leader of a grassroots event, I know of, than this barbecue and Roy Roberts.’ A year later, Isakson became the first Georgia Republican elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate.