Deanna Dale Carter, 44, of Madison, Ga., was arrested in Morgan County and charged with possession of methamphetamine and cruelty to animals.

Jeremy Shane Kidd, 42 of Social Circle, Ga., was arrested in Morgan County and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute.

William Carlton Savard, 42, of Madison, Ga., was arrested in Morgan County and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute.

Edie Marie Smith, 44, of Social Circle, Ga., was arrested in Morgan County and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute.