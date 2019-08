Takedown

A photo taken by a witness shows police subduing 25-year-old Aigon Andrew Wallace, the suspect wanted by Braselton police for kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking. He was found shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, outside the Kroger on Athens Highway between Loganville and Snellville in unincorporated Gwinnett County and shot after trying to flee. He later died.