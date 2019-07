Richie Milord, of Duluth, Ga., was arrested Friday, July 12, 2019, and charged with felony murder; four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of marijuana with intention to distribute; two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon (first offender); possession of fake ID; two counts of aggravated assault; two counts of use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime; misdemeanor speeding; two counts of fleeing/attempting to elude; two counts of reckless driving; failure to obey a traffic control device; driving over the gore; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana (misdemeanor); giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; hit-and-run; improper lane change; probation violation and trafficking in cocaine (28 to 200 grams).