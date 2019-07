Nonprofit donates vest to Sheriff's Office K-9 Eika

The police officers of Walton County are not the only ones who need protecting when they are out on the job.

Police K-9s are constantly put in harm’s way when they are using their powerful sense of smell to solve a case. K-9s use their sense of smell to track down missing people, drugs and criminals. The Georgia Police K-9 Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization started in late 2016, is donating a LOF K-9 StreetFighter Vest to K-9 Eika of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.