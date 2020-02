A STAR (student) is born

STAR Students

The STAR Students and STAR Teachers of the 2019-20 school year were honored Monday night at the STAR Banquet. They are, from left, Ben Brand and Jeffrey Cohenour, of Social Circle High School, Don Wisdom and Abigail Lassiter, of Loganville High School, Spring Rawl and Jeff Lalaian, of George Walton Academy, Tonya Corrente and Robert Parks, of Loganville Christian Academy, Josh Walker and April Amos, of Walnut Grove High School, Nathan Gray and Rain Bell, of Monroe Area High School, and Lisa Bruce and Drew Kuykendall and Mason Banks and Michelle Lawrence, tied winners of Victory Baptist School.