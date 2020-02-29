MADISON, Ga. — A Monroe man was arrested on charges of sex crimes against a child.
The Morgan County Citizen reported 60-year-old Arnold Merle McDonald was arrested on Feb. 21 at his home.
Man accused of abusing 6-year-old girl
Posted: Saturday, February 29, 2020 12:00 am
