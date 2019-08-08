LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Monroe man was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County.
Police said 22-year-old Bailey Hill was traveling eastbound on Athens Highway when he apparently ran a red light and struck an SUV.
Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:33 pm | Updated: 4:15 pm, Fri Aug 9, 2019.
