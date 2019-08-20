ATLANTA — A $750,000 state loan will allow Jersey to make big improvements to its water system.
The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority’s board of directors voted to award the loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
Money will help city with conservation, access
Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:40 pm
