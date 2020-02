A history of making history

Rose Crawford has been a model. She’s been a marathon runner. She’s been a real estate agent. She’s been a mother. She’s been a business owner. She’s been, and still is, a respiratory therapist, someone doctors call in to get a patient breathing again when they’ve stopped.

She was many of those things at the same time. For a few of them: respiratory therapist, real estate agent and marathon runner, she was the first black woman in Walton County to do them at all.