Chamber champions

Chamber Winners

Honored Thursday night, Jan. 23, 2020, at the 72nd annual meeting of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce were, from left, Natalie Pifer of Precision Planning Inc., Ambassador of the Year; County Clerk Leta P. Talbird, Public Servant of the Year; Hal Dally, J.L. McGarity Citizenship Award; relatives of the late Jimmy Hogg, an inductee into the chamber Hall of Fame; Kevin and Melissa Barrelle of Barrelle Roofing, the chamber Member of the Year; and representatives of Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Industry of the Year.