Towns working on 5G tower rules

5G tower in Cumming

5G is coming. Just like 4G before it, the technology will make smartphones and other devices faster and capable of processing more data than ever before, ushering in a whole new world of potential uses.

4G brought gave us things like SnapChat and Uber. 5G could bring things like remote surgeries, driverless cars and other strange wonders.

5G will require a whole different set of technologies to transmit it. 4G needed big cell towers. 5G needs smaller, more compact, transmitters – the design of which has not been solidified, but are generally about the size of a mini-fridge and hang from existing poles.

Whereas a cell tower could offer connectivity for more than a mile, these micro transmitters will only connect to phones for about a thousand feet, Monroe Telecommunications Director Brian Thompson said.

Cell companies like Verizon and AT&T are installing these transmitters all over the country.

Meanwhile, the government has jumped in to regulate how this process will work.

In March, the Georgia Senate passed Senate Bill 66, which allows cell companies to put 5G transmitters in public right of way with very few exceptions.

It does not, as Monroe City Attorney Paul Rosenthal noted in last week’s city council meeting, actually give cities much ability to regulate much of anything.

Senate Bill 66 is so broad that even if cities can’t come to an agreement with cell companies, they can still essentially put transmitters wherever they want. That means the city wants to work with providers.

“We want to work with them (cell companies) to make this easier for them,” he said.

“Some cities are fighting this but it’s essentially a lost cause.”

Thompson has been working on pole attachment agreements with various cell companies for the past year or so. And now, Monroe is considering passing rules that would give the city some sway in where cell companies can put transmitters.

In a resolution read last week, the city could set rules requiring companies to have agreements with the city before installing them and have some say in how they are deployed in historic districts.

Thompson sees the technology reaching Monroe in the next few years.

“We’ll see 4G aggregation points (small wireless transmitters with less capability than 5G) in the next year or so, and then 5G in maybe five years,” he said.

Social Circle City Manager Adele Schirmer also said her town is also working on a similar ordinance.