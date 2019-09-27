MONROE, Ga. — A man in the custody of the Walton County Jail died Thursday morning at the hospital.
Sheriff Joe Chapman confirmed the death of 68-year-old Calvin Douglas Pullen Sr.
Chapman says inmate was on ankle monitor after arrest at courthouse
Posted in News on Friday, September 27, 2019 8:32 pm.
