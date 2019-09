FISH asks city to extend deadline on utility cutoff

Around 25 residents of the Conestoga Mobile Home Park attended the Monroe City Council’s Tuesday night meeting to voice their concerns and fears over the park’s future.

About a month ago, the city posted a notice that it would cut off utilities to the Vine Street park on Oct. 11 after owners have let it fall into disrepair. The city has compiled a laundry list of code violations on the property, including decaying sewer lines, exposed electrical wiring and broken roads.