Child dies in collision with tractor-trailer on Hwy 11

MONROE, Ga. — A child died after the vehicle she was riding in was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler.
It happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday on Georgia 11 at Emmett Doster Road Northwest, about 2 miles south of Bethlehem.
Car hit from behind by truck, YES student killed
Posted: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:00 am
