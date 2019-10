Moved out: Conestoga Mobile Home Park's utilities cut off, some still searching for homes

Andrew Phillips (left) and Ray Phillips (right) load up furniture on Thursday afternoon. Ray, who had lived in Conestoga, said he had found a place to live in the nearby Southside Mobile Home Park.

Richie Snyder

Richie Snyder takes stock of his former neighborhood as he moves his belongings to a storage unit. He’s still not sure where he’s going to live in the future, after the city of Monroe cut off utilities to Conestoga Mobile Home Park.