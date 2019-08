Hice sees problem of heart, not guns

The Winner

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., stands with Jordan Smothers, 14, of Jersey, who recently harvested a 135-pound watermelon which registered as the largest in the state in a contest hosted by the state 4-H. Smothers, an eighth grader at George Walton Academy, previously grew a 115-pound watermelon to place second last year and grew this year’s winner with seeds harvested from last year’s runner-up.