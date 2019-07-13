ATLANTA — State Sen. Bill Cowsert has been named to serve on a committee that will study the use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan named Cowsert, R-Athens, to the task force.
Duncan names Cowsert to safety study group
Posted: Saturday, July 13, 2019 12:00 am
