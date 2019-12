ATLANTA — Georgia energy regulators approved a rate increase for Georgia Power Co. on Tuesday that will raise its basic service fee for residential customers during the next three years from $10 a month to $14, or $168 a year.

Ruling on the Atlanta-based utility’s first rate case in six years, the state Public Commission voted 4-1 for a compromise the company offered last week in an agreement approved by the city of Atlanta, MARTA, The Kroger Co. and three organizations that represent Georgia manufacturers and other large commercial customers.