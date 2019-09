COVINGTON, Ga. — After eight years of prosecuting cases, Alcovy Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Randy McGinley has announced his intent to run for the position of district attorney after Layla Zon announced last week she would not seek reelection .

“When Layla first told me of her decision to run for Superior Court judge, I was very excited for her,” he said. “She has been such a great mentor and friend over the years. She truly is one of the best trial attorneys in the state. I have learned so much about being a prosecutor, about managing a growing office and about life from her. Of course, I will greatly miss working for her.”