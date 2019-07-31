Morgan Kelby Andrews, 27, of Maxeys, Ga., was arrested Saturday
morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer
service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal
act.
Joseph Kelly, 44, of Statham, Ga., was arrested Saturday
morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer
service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal
act.
James Morriss Jr., 49, of Dacula, Ga., was arrested Saturday
morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer
service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal
act.
Andrew Leo Schafer, 53, of Winder, Ga., was arrested Saturday
morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer
service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal
act.
Deointe Lelane Sims, 25, of Athens, Ga., was arrested Saturday
morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer
service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal
act.
Fredrick Lamar Smith, 29, of Royston, Ga., was arrested Saturday
morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer
service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal
act.
Michael Lovell Turner, 46, of Covington, Ga., was arrested
Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a
computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an
illegal act.
Zachary Dane Turner, 19, of Colbert, Ga., was arrested Saturday
morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer
service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal
act.
Noe A. Villafuerte, 44, of Winterville, Ga., was arrested
Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a
computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an
illegal act.
