Morgan Kelby Andrews, 27, of Maxeys, Ga., was arrested Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.

Joseph Kelly, 44, of Statham, Ga., was arrested Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.

James Morriss Jr., 49, of Dacula, Ga., was arrested Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.

Andrew Leo Schafer, 53, of Winder, Ga., was arrested Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.

Deointe Lelane Sims, 25, of Athens, Ga., was arrested Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.

Fredrick Lamar Smith, 29, of Royston, Ga., was arrested Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.

Michael Lovell Turner, 46, of Covington, Ga., was arrested Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.

Zachary Dane Turner, 19, of Colbert, Ga., was arrested Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, and charged with the use of a computer service to seduce, solicit or lure a child to commit an illegal act.