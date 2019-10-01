WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1932–2019 Delores Brownlee Lavender

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 2:33 pm

Delores Brownlee Lavender

Delores Brownlee Lavender, 87, of Monroe passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

She was born in Snellville on Feb. 11, 1932, to Brother R. Brownlee and Cora Lee Shaw Brownlee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Bill Lavender; and a son, the late Barry Lavender.

Surviving are her daughter, Apryl Carter and Danna Giddens; sons, John Patton and William Earnest Lavender Jr.; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 27, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Dean Gross officiating.

Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

The Walton Tribune | Wednesday, October 2, 2019

