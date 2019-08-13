Mary Sue Davis, 99, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1920, in Monroe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Felton Benton Davis; son, the late Garland Jewell Pannell; and a great-grandson, the late Jefferson Michael Sullivan.

Ms. Davis is survived by her sister, Margaret Hanson; brothers and sister-in-law, Donald O’Kelley and Gene and Iris O’Kelley; grandchildren, Susan and Scott Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Michael Stevenson, Whitney and Randell Nichols, April Diane Sullivan; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating.

Burial followed at Westlawn Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.