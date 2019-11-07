Dewey E. Moody, 70, of Grayson died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Faith Community Church in Grayson with Steve Mason and Len Walker officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville.

Dewey contracted polio at age 2 and though he had a limp all of his life, he never let it slow him down. He always loved his hometown of Jesup and was a 1967 graduate of Wayne County High School. He then attended the University of Georgia, where he graduated with a degree in English education in 1971.

His career began in 1971 as an English teacher at Loganville High School, where he taught for five years. During this time he was named STAR Teacher as well as the Outstanding Young Educator of Walton County.

In 1976 he then was offered the position of managing editor at The Walton Tribune in Monroe. While there he wrote a 31-week series titled "Loganville’s Living Legends" about the older citizens there. This series won a Feature Award from the Georgia Press Association and was later compiled into a book.

He was then recruited by Walton County Hospital (now Piedmont Walton) where in 1978 he became the hospital’s first director of public relations, social work and volunteers. He was recognized several times by the hospital for “Outstanding Contributions.”

In 1988 he left the hospital to join the Aluminum Co. of America (ALCOA) in Norcross, where he completed a 20-year career before retiring in 2008. He then worked three years for Gwinnett County in the Community Development Program. In everything he did, his outstanding administrative and organizational skills were recognized as a gift from God.

Dewey tried to be a kind and loving man. He loved his family, his wife’s family, his church family and everyone he met. He often said, “Strangers are just friends I have not met yet.” He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was an active church member all his life, having been raised in the First United Methodist Church of Jesup. He later joined Loganville United Methodist Church and became a certified lay speaker. He was later a founding member of Trinity Church in Loganville, where he was an ordained elder. Since 2001 he had attended Faith Community Church in Grayson, where he said God planted him to be a servant where he was needed.

A devoted follower of the Georgia Bulldogs, he was a season ticket holder in football for over 50 years. During this time he missed only two home games and loved his bulldog family in Section 122 of Sanford Stadium. He saw the Bulldogs play in 27 different football stadiums.

Dewey was preceded in death by his father, Gene Moody; his brother, Dr. Roy Moody; and his wife, Brenda Brownlee Moody, to whom he was married for 36 years until her death in 2013. He then brought his mother, Jane Moody, to live with him and care for her until her death in 2016.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Robbie Moody of Opelika, Alabama; two nieces, Elizabeth Alexander of Auburn, Alabama, and Andrea Maurer of Issaquah, Washington; and a nephew, who lovingly cared for him in his final days, Joshua Moody of Tallahassee, Florida; as well as six great-nephews and a great-niece.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Community Church, P.O. Box 160, Grayson, GA 30017, or to the Moody-Tillman Cemetery, in care of Bryson Moody, 1348 U.S. Highway 1 S., Alma, GA 31510-3721.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Telephone 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.