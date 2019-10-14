WaltonTribune.com

Obituary Mark Allen

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019

Mark Allen

Master Sgt. Mark Allen, 46, of Loganville passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from complications of an injury sustained while serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the First Baptist Church of Snellville.

Burial will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Allen; son, Cody Allen of Tuscola, Illinois; daughter, Journey Allen of Loganville; grandson, Kruze Allen of Tuscola; parents, David and Valerie Allen of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and brothers and sister-in-law, Joey and Carrie Allen and Phillip Allen, all of Ocala, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Independence Fund (www.independencefund.org), Folds of Honor (www.foldsofhonor.org) or to Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org) in Master Sgt. Mark Allen’s honor.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

The Walton Tribune

