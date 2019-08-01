Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, James Benton “Jim” Sweeney, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with dementia.

To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement of monumental proportions: The world seems just a bit dimmer without him in it.

Jim was born and raised in San Antonio. He attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry. His collegial efforts allowed him to pursue a distinguished, 32-year career with the United States Forest Service, largely in Arizona. He loved his work and his colleagues, and he derived an enormous amount of justifiable pride in his many contributions.

Jim married the love of his life, Marian Wandling, on Dec. 26, 1978. They were able to enjoy 41 blissful years together before he was taken from us.

Jim was a voracious reader and writer. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and travel. He was an active member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Monroe.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marian, and by four children, James, Patrick, Kathleen and Tammy. He also leaves behind seven stepchildren, of whom two, Lauren and Jonathan, were as close to him as his own children. Finally, he is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 210 N. Broad St., Monroe, GA 30655. Internment in the parish columbarium will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Alban’s Jim Sweeney Memorial Garden Fund, Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.