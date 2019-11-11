WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1938–2019 James Haskell Fisher

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 8:28 am | Updated: 8:31 am, Mon Nov 11, 2019.

James Haskell Fisher

James Haskell Fisher, 81, of Oxford passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Mr. Fisher was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Belton, South Carolina, to Cole Fisher and Dorothy Stowe Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, the Dickie Marie Hughes; brother, the late Luther Henry Fisher; and a grandson, the late Robert James Fisher.

Surviving members of the family are his wife, Pat Fisher; sons and daughters-in-law, Beaver and Susan Fisher Jr. of Oxford and Danny and Peggy Fisher of Loganville; brother-in-law, Ronnie Hughes of Nicholson; grandchildren, Ray Fisher, Jamie Kitchens and Tony Fisher; great-grandchildren, Trent Fisher and Henley Mica; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

