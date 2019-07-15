Marla Rea Witcher Anthony, 63, of Loganville, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

She was born in Walton County on Nov. 16, 1955, to Grady Coleman “Bob” Witcher Sr. and Alma “Gertrude” Witcher.

She was baptized in 1968 and was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church, where she was church pianist for many years. She graduated nursing school, worked as a licensed practical nurse at Walton County Hospital and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her mission work, where she was part of building many churches and homes. As part of Georgia Campers on Mission, she also enjoyed cooking for hurricane relief, Georgia Baptist Children’s Home and Camp Hawkins Camp for Disabled Children.

She is survived by her husband, George Anthony; children, Michelle Witcher and Lynn Witcher, of Loganville, Kim Carroll and Stacy Carroll, of Loganville, and Paula and Shawn Brogdon of Monroe; grandchildren, Benjamin and Chasity Witcher, JT Witcher, Will Carroll, Jessica Brogdon, Sierra Brogdon; great-grandchild, Gavin Moncada; brothers, Coleman and Cindy Witcher, John Witcher and Mukaddas Arzikulova, Lynn Witcher and Michelle Witcher; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Double Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. JT Witcher, the Rev. Scott Richardson and the Rev. David Moon officiating.

Burial will follow at Double Springs Baptist Church.