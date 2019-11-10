Margaret “Peggy” Dowell passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the age of 87.

A resident of Loganville, Peggy was born in Savannah on April 17, 1932, to Margaret Kiernan and Gerald L. Storey. Peggy grew up in Savannah and attended Savannah High School and Armstrong College. Peggy and her late husband, A.W. “Bubber” Dowell Jr., were married for 63 years.

Peggy moved from Savannah to Atlanta in the early 1960s where she and Bubber began raising their family. She also worked for the Georgia secretary of state’s office for many years and retired in 1997. She attended St. Anna’s Catholic Church and 1025 Church in Monroe.

Peggy was a devoted mother and possessed many talents. Her family thought of her fondly as “sweet — with a side of zest.” Peggy loved gardening, a passion she inherited from her parents. She took great delight in cultivating beautiful flowers and plants and kept her family amply supplied with fresh vegetables from her garden for decades. Peggy enjoyed poetry, playing bridge, playing softball, reading mystery novels, cooking delicious meals, and most of all being with family and friends. Peggy and Bubber extended their love of family to many others in the community by serving as foster parents for over 20 years also.

Peggy was known by several beloved titles within her family circle: “Mom” or “Mother” to her three children and “Mema” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother who was small in stature but possessed a large heart. She never thought any challenge her family faced was beyond hope — and she was someone you always wanted in your corner. She will be missed by so many, but especially by her family.

Each day that passes without her here on earth represents another day closer to seeing her in heaven, where we will once again hear her say “I love you” to all whom she held dear.

“The love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly Father.” — Samuel Coleridge

Peggy is survived by four children: Robbin (and Rick) St. John of Monroe, Erin Allen of Loganville, Kiernan (and Suzanne) Dowell of Lawrenceville, and Drew Dowell of Houston; five grandchildren: Jevon (and Katie) Allen of Monroe, Ashley (and Todd ) Wood of Loganville, Larry (and Clarissa) St. John of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Baxter and Kelsey Dowell of Lawrenceville; and seven great-grandchildren: Lily, Josie, Grant, Vivian, Atlas, Scout and Abigail.

Honoring Peggy’s wishes, her body will be interred at Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Road, Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to FISH (Faith In Serving Humanity) Donations, P.O. Box 1838, Monroe, GA 30655-6838. Telephone 770-207-4357.