Georgine Ann Boss, 85, of Loganville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

She is survived by her loving sons, David, Jeff, Don and Greg; sister, Patricia Timko; grandchildren, Chris, Eric, Taylor, Conner, Jackson, Andrew, Teal, Jourdan, Raven, Emily, Allison and Katie; as well as many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Donald Boss; and brother, Albert Timko.

A cryptside service began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville.

Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company” 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.