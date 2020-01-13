WaltonTribune.com

Obituary Georgine Ann Boss

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 9:08 am | Updated: 9:12 am, Mon Jan 13, 2020.

Georgine Ann Boss

Georgine Ann Boss, 85, of Loganville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

She is survived by her loving sons, David, Jeff, Don and Greg; sister, Patricia Timko; grandchildren, Chris, Eric, Taylor, Conner, Jackson, Andrew, Teal, Jourdan, Raven, Emily, Allison and Katie; as well as many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Donald Boss; and brother, Albert Timko.

A cryptside service began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville.

Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company” 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

