Obituary Robert Hunter Lindsey

Posted: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:45 pm | Updated: 1:54 pm, Thu Feb 20, 2020.

Robert Hunter Lindsey

Robert Hunter Lindsey, 86, of Monroe, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 20, 1933, to Judith McGuire Lindsey and Julian Robert Lindsey. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, the late Robert Hunter Lindsey Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Lindsey; daughter, Robin Dake of Toccoa; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lindsey of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Hal Pierson of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Victoria Dake, Lacy Dake, Bennett Lindsey and Jackson Lindsey.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Monroe with the Rev. Richard Winters officiating. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring my make memorial donations to the Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516) or to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church (PO Box 655, Monroe, GA 30655).

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Walton Tribune | February 22-23, 2020

