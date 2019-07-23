Milton Moon, 68, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Frank Waits, Pastor Frank Mabry and the Rev. Terry Rolader will officiate. Burial will follow at the Lenora Baptist Church cemetery in Snellville.

Milton retired from Piedmont Newton Hospital. He was a member of Living Waters Baptist Tabernacle and Fergus Lodge 135 F&AM.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Robert William Moon and Maggie LaRue Hays Moon.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda Moon; children, Leslie and Terry Rolader, of Eatonton, and Curtis Moon, of Covington; stepchildren, Penny and Rick Puckett, of Maryville, Tennessee, Tammy and Ralph Jarrett, of Monticello, James Garner, of Covington, and Chris and Stacey Garner, of Oxford; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phillip and Brenda Moon and Tracy and Gloria Moon, all of Loganville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Genette and Frank Waits, of Sylvania, Gloria Hunt, of Sylvania, Billy and Marlene Taylor, of Monroe, Robbie Taylor, of Bethlehem, and Edward Taylor, of Millen; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.

