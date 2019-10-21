WaltonTribune.com

Ruby Stapp Garner

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019

Ruby Stapp Garner

Ruby Stapp Garner, 70, of Monroe died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

She was born in Walton County on Aug. 16, 1949, to Frances Hill Stapp and Woodie Stapp, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Garner; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Allen Fambrough of Monroe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene and Luther Robertson of Monroe and Brenda and Terry Morgan of Sparta; brothers and sister-in-law, Marion and Shona Stapp of Monroe, Charles Stapp of McDonough and Ricky Stapp of Good Hope; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating.

Interment followed at the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

