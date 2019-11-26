Mrs. Frances White Jackson, 91, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Box will officiate.

Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.

Frances was a lifelong resident of Walton County, where she graduated from Monroe Area High School and Monroe Business School. She was a cashier and bookkeeper for Belk department store for almost 15 years and retired from Synovus (formerly known as Athens First Bank & Trust) in 1990. She was also a tax preparer for the Monroe community since she was 16 years old as a second job and took great pride in her job. Frances worked until she was 91 before her health prevented her from continuing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Arlo Jackson; parents, Curtis B. and Levie (Wortham) White; brother, Robert Lee White; and two sisters, Margaret White Malcom and Rebecca White Barnett and is survived by her nieces and nephews: Joy Hewell and Jesse Peters of Monroe, Marsha and Scott Mitchell of Loganville and Jimmy Wesley Barnett of Macon; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jason Hewell of Monroe, Kayla and Charlie Davis of Covington and Kyle Mitchell of Loganville; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Caleb Burroughs, Emily James, Maddelyn James and Hudson Davis; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hoyt and Helen Barnett of Covington.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.