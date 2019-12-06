Gwendolyn "Gwen" Holbert Horne, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Ms. Horne was born on Nov. 8, 1925, in Atlanta to Frank L. Holbert and Effie Cunningham Holbert.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Francis L. Anthony and Alva S. Horne; brother, Mike Holbert; and stepsons, Joseph Anthony, Robert Anthony and Scott Horne.

Ms. Horne is survived by her remaining family: daughters and sons-in-law, Janice Anthony, Cathy and Mike Owen, Jeanne and Stan Davis; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Angie Montgomery, Ray and Sandra Anthony; step-daughters and step-son-in-law, Anne and Frank Hayes, Rebecca Robertson; 14 wonderful grandchildren and many beautiful great-grandchildren.

One of Ms. Horne’s first jobs was working on the airplane assembly line at the Lockheed Corp. during World War II. Many years later, after raising her children and stepchildren, Ms. Horne worked for and later retired from the Extension Service of the University of Georgia at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Georgia. At Rock Eagle she performed many duties including managing the Center’s snack and souvenir shop and serving as mentor to the 4-H counselors. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Social Circle for many years and served as the church hostess and president and coordinator of the Golden Age Senior Group. After moving to Athens to be closer to children, she joined and was active in Cleveland Road Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268.

The family gives a special thanks to the staffs of the St. Mary’s Highland Hills Memory Care Unit and Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care and support.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.

A funeral service will begin at noon in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery.

