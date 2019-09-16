Mrs. Gladys Gilbert Murrah, 95, of Columbus passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

Gladys Gilbert Murrah was born July 12, 1924, in Montgomery, Alabama, the daughter of Oscar Jordan Gilbert and Maggie Purvis Gilbert. She was a graduate of Columbus High School, Class of 1941, a homemaker and a member of Wynnton United Methodist Church, and was formerly very active in the Exchangette Club. As a young woman, she was an on-air radio personality for WRBL and was known for her skills in dancing. She loved playing bridge with her friends and not to be left behind, in more recent years, she learned how to play online.

As a sought-after bridge partner, she made friends all around the world. Gladys was also known for her culinary skills and would occasionally agree to cater an event for a friend or acquaintance.

Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Murrah of Social Circle and Laura Williams (Mitch) of Columbus; her sons, Gilbert Murrah (Anna) of Bainbridge and Woody Murrah of Lumpkin; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M. Hadley Murrah; her sister, Alberta Brooks; her brother, Benjamin Gilbert; and a grandson, Bert Murrah.