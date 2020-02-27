John Robert Laseter of Monroe passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home.

To summarize his life and character in a short composition is not possible. John will be fondly remembered for his thirst for knowledge, his love of nature, science, and canoeing his beloved Okefenokee, and his deep devotion to family.

John was born Nov. 5, 1939. In 1957, he graduated from Monroe High School, where he was affectionately known as Bobby. John earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Georgia in 1961 after serving in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Still, in 1962 and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1965. The couple resided from 1966-74 in St. Marys, Georgia, where he was a partner in Harrison and Laseter law firm. John and Suzanne returned to Monroe in 1974 when he opened his law practice and continued until his retirement in 2005.

John was a special assistant attorney general representing the Division of Family and Children Services for the counties of Barrow, Greene, Walton and Morgan for more than 30 years. He had a reputation among his colleagues as a friend and mentor, and was a strong advocate for the children of this state.

Active in the community, John was an Eagle Scout and assistant scoutmaster in Monroe; a Mason and shriner in Camden County; a member of Monroe First United Methodist church, where he served on the finance and trustee committees; a former member of Bold Springs United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the building committee; a member of the Monroe-Walton County Public Library Board of Trustees, and the State of Georgia Bar Association.

Foremost, John was a family man and an outdoorsman. He loved kayaking with his son and spending time with his wife, grandchildren, extended family, and dog Sally.

John was the son of William Claude Laseter and Rossie Mae Sorrells Laseter. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; son, Ben (Stephanie) and two grandchildren (Laurel and Reid), and was a loving uncle to five nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at First United Methodist Church, 400 S. Broad St., Monroe, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of John Laseter to the Friends of Monroe-Walton County Public Library, 217 W. Spring St., Monroe, GA 30655; Mainspring Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 1148, Franklin, NC 28744; First United Methodist Church of Monroe, 400 S. Broad St;, Monroe GA 30655; or the charity of your choice.