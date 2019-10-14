WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1954–2019 Robert Owen Richard Lindsey

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 1:51 pm | Updated: 1:54 pm, Mon Oct 14, 2019.

Robert Owen Richard Lindsey

Robert Owen Richard Lindsey, 65, of Monroe passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 13, 1954, in Atlanta to Walker Obadiah Lindsey and Elizabeth Cox Lindsey, who preceded him in death.

Mr. Lindsey also was preceded in death by family members Helen Foreman, Laurie Mitchell, Obie Wilson, Larry Lindsey and Harry Lindsey.

Surviving members of his family are his wife, Donna Lindsey; sons, Obadiah “Obie”, Elias “Eli” and Broadus “Brody” Lindsey, all of Monroe; and sisters and brother-in-law, Alice and Mike Jones of Social Circle and Sherry Sharpe of Milledgeville.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway, the Rev. Mike Hornsby and the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating.

Burial will follow at the Harmony Baptist Church cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

