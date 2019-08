Tommy Lee Young Jr., 77, of Social Circle, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

He was born in Atlanta on Sept. 27, 1941, to Johnnie Pilgrim Young and Tommy Lee Young Sr., who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Young; sons, Tommy Lee “Ty” Young III, of Social Circle, and Charles Michael Young, of Buckhead; and grandchildren, Tyler Logan Young and Samuel Troy Young.

Interment will take place at Social Circle City Cemetery at a later date.