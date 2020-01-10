Ernestine 'Tina' Broussard

Ernestine “Tina” E. Broussard, 88, of Watkinsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Born in Charlotte, Texas, she was a daughter of the late George Gonzales and Clara Hernandez.

After graduating from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, Tina received her Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Texas, where she met the love of her life, Ray Broussard. They married in 1951, beginning a life together that would span 68 years.

Their first adventure took them to Cartagena, Colombia, where Ray organized the Centro Colombo Americano. Next they moved to Starkville, Mississippi, where she completed her Master of Arts in romance languages and taught Spanish at Mississippi State University.

After their final move to Athens, her education continued with an Educational Specialist degree in romance languages at the University of Georgia. She had a distinguished career that included a Fulbright scholarship in Spain, and she was selected four times as a STAR teacher. As a passionate educator, she taught in the U.S. and abroad. The most rewarding years of her career were spent in Social Circle City Schools, teaching history and Spanish.

She continued her work as an educator as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she taught religious education. Her time was also filled serving as a volunteer with the Athens Junior Woman’s Club and Athens Woman’s Club, serving as president of each. A highlight in her time serving the community was when she and Ray were named Volunteers of the Year for St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Enedina Gonzales; and aunts Rose Hernandez Drought and Carolina Hernandez.

Mrs. Broussard is survived by her husband, Dr. Ray F. Broussard; sons Dr. Charlie (Frankie) Broussard of Athens, Edward (Diana) Broussard of Rockville, Maryland, and David (Roberta) Broussard of Cibolo, Texas.

She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Meredith (Chad) Malinak, Reeves Broussard, Victoria, Sean and Christopher Broussard and Rhiannon and Alastair Broussard; and great-granddaughter Grace Malinak.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Lord and Stephens (West).

A funeral Mass will be held at the University of Georgia Catholic Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Charities or Tallulah Falls School.