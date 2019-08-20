Joseph Steven Shelton Jr., 23 of Social Circle, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

He was born in Conyers on Sept. 7, 1995.

He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Billy Wayne Norton.

Surviving members of his family are father and stepmother, Steve and Leigh Shelton; mother and stepfather, Melissa Shelton and Thomas Ledbetter; grandparents, Donnis Shelton and Jerry and Rita Bagwell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maggie and Brandt Bonnell, Tess and Dayne Owens, Maggie and Chris Dentler and Nikita and Asa Carson; brothers and sisters-in-law; Tyler and Jennifer Norris and Aubrey Ledbetter; nieces Kensley and Kerristen Bonnell; and nephews Trysten and Jax Norris and Cohen Dentler.

A graveside service began at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Social Circle City Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Watkins officiating.