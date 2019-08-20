WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1995–2019 Joseph Steven Shelton Jr.

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:30 pm | Updated: 1:32 pm, Tue Aug 20, 2019.

Joseph Steven Shelton Jr.

Joseph Steven Shelton Jr., 23 of Social Circle, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

He was born in Conyers on Sept. 7, 1995.

He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Billy Wayne Norton.

Surviving members of his family are father and stepmother, Steve and Leigh Shelton; mother and stepfather, Melissa Shelton and Thomas Ledbetter; grandparents, Donnis Shelton and Jerry and Rita Bagwell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maggie and Brandt Bonnell, Tess and Dayne Owens, Maggie and Chris Dentler and Nikita and Asa Carson; brothers and sisters-in-law; Tyler and Jennifer Norris and Aubrey Ledbetter; nieces Kensley and Kerristen Bonnell; and nephews Trysten and Jax Norris and Cohen Dentler.

A graveside service began at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Social Circle City Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Watkins officiating.

The Walton Tribune | August 24-25, 2019

